Medicaid transfer to the marketplace

With the approaching end of the national health emergency, the federal government’s requirement for states to keep beneficiaries in the Medicaid rolls even without being eligible to be covered comes to an end, and with it, many will find themselves without any coverage. This is being called the “unwinding of Medicaid” and not enough, from my perspective, has been disseminated as of today, and thus this information void is creating a lot of confusion and unnecessary anxiety in our community and generally.

