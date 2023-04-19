Medicaid transfer to the marketplace

With the approaching end of the national health emergency, the federal government’s requirement for states to keep beneficiaries in the Medicaid rolls even without being eligible to be covered comes to an end, and with it, many will find themselves without any coverage. This is being called the “unwinding of Medicaid” and not enough, from my perspective, has been disseminated as of today, and thus this information void is creating a lot of confusion and unnecessary anxiety in our community and generally.
But with this going back to things as usual in Medicaid by the states comes the opportunity to create a new special enrollment period situation to obtain new health coverage for many who will not qualify to have their Medicaid coverage extended and who will find themselves uninsured.
This is what you need to know in order to have a positive and responsive action plan either for yourself if you are a Medicaid beneficiary or if you wish to advocate for those who are.
Be pro-active and be attentive to the renewal of your Medicaid benefits or to those of the people for whom you want to advocate or assist.
As states begin the “unwinding” of Medicaid coverage through the timeline prescribed for this purpose, many folks will lose coverage even though they might be still eligible. Most of the reasons can be avoided or mitigated. Some eligibles might have moved and neglected to notify the administrative Medicaid local office of their new address. Many are not even aware that they need to renew their coverage and reestablish their eligibility, or that there are forms to be correctly completed and submitted. Some might not know that if they are no longer eligible for Medicaid benefits, they can buy insurance in the marketplace and, if found eligible, obtain financial assistance in the form of subsidies (advanced premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions).
Be attentive to all informational requests and communications from the Medicaid office and marketplace. Reply as soon as you are able; do not procrastinate. Answer all correspondence timely.
Should you be one of those expected 1.5 million Floridians to receive a cancellation notice, be aware that you have time limits from when you received the cancellation letter to act, and time limits to select a qualified health plan in the marketplace after you apply and receive your eligibility results. The marketplace is the place where you apply for financial assistance.
Currently there is an ongoing special enrollment period for those whose income falls below 150% of the federal poverty line for 2022. This “unwinding of Medicaid” event creates a separate special enrollment period because it is a loss of minimum essential coverage, so take advantage of it if you lose Medicaid coverage or if you know someone who will.
Roberto I. Alonso, Borland & Associates Insurance, Key Largo