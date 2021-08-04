Popp: Healing center at Key Largo motel not yet a reality
Good morning, Key Largo. Linda Popp here to clarify what is happening at Popp’s Motel.
On July 15, we hosted a fundraiser for Terry Sutton and Ocean Dreams Cancer Healing Center. We know he would like to lease the motel, but there is a ways to go to make his dream a reality.
We are not rebranding, but have already returned to our original name, Popp’s Motel Apartments, created by Alex and Bertha Popp in 1951.
After 70 years and five generations of our family here, we have started renting month to month for long-term tenants. We will continue our four-week minimum in the coming winter season for our returning guests escaping the cold — our snowbirds. By May 2022, we will either continue long-term local tenants with a property manager or consider leasing the motel.
We are not considering selling the motel. A lease has not been finalized. We are looking at our options for serving the community and returning to our roots as apartment rentals.
I would like to thank the residents of Key Largo for the honor of living and working here for the past 36 years. I wish Terry the best of luck for his new nonprofit educational retreat program.
Perhaps we will apply for inclusion in the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Perhaps I will slow down or retire. Time will tell.