Powerful ceremonies

Words are inadequate in describing the magnificent performances given by the band, safety patrol and specially assigned students at Key Largo School, under the directorship of their extraordinary teacher and mentor Susan Bazin. Each grade level performed brilliant routines under the tutelage of their teachers and staff, demonstrating their thanks and gratitude for our nation’s veterans.
Principal Darren Pais and the parents gathered around the event, beaming with pride, love and admiration for the fantastic performances given by these very happy and energetic children celebrating Veterans Day. Ms. Bazin coordinated this superb program flawlessly.
The following day at the Upper Keys government center supporting another Veterans Day observance, Ms. Bazin and her Keys Community Concert Band provided a stunning and breathtaking performance for the large audience in attendance. The U.S. Coast Guard Color Guard from Islamorada spectacularly carried out their duties opening the ceremony. “Amazing Grace” was played beautifully by Deputy Dave Campbell. Veterans Service Director Cathy Crane and Veterans Service Officer Jacinto Molina produced two riveting videos that astounded the audience. County Commissioner Holly Raschein delivered an exceedingly awesome speech that primed everyone for the ceremony.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay and his deputies, Monroe County School Board members John Dick and Sue Woltanski, State Attorney and VFW Commander Dennis Ward, American Legion Post 145, Am Vets, and other dignitaries, including Chaplain Tim Linck, were in attendance. Veterans Brian Mundey, Capt. Ed Davidson, John Dick and Jacinto Molina gave compelling speeches on what Veterans Day means to them. It was a powerful ceremony.