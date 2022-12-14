Revised Mission Statement: To protect the applicants’ right to enjoyment of profits
I attended the Islamorada Village Council Meeting on Dec. 6, 2022. One of the first orders of business was to swear in the newly elected council members. They took an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution and also the citizens of Islamorada. The very first line of the Mission Statement of the village of Islamorada states, ”To Protect the Residents’ Right to Quiet Enjoyment of Life.”
The majority of those in attendance were there to show their support for the council approving the redevelopment of the property located at 90184 Overseas Highway, formerly a bank building and associated parking, into a brewpub/restaurant/distillery. The investors in the project are well-known Islamorada residents who own/operate another brewpub/distillery in Islamorada.
A minority of us in attendance were there to oppose this project. Of all the people speaking in favor of the redevelopment, not a single one of them live on Gardenia Street, a residential area, which is directly across the street from the proposed brewpub/distillery.
Of the many concerns to those of us in opposition were the granting of variances for parking and noise associated with an outdoor music venue playing amplified music directly across the street from a residential area.
As for the parking, village code calls for 71 designated parking spaces. In order to accommodate the proposed outdoor music venue, the applicants requested reducing the number of parking spaces 41. The occupancy of the new business is set at 160. Forty-one parking spaces to accommodate 160 patrons? However, there’s not actually 41 parking spaces. Since there are seven affordable housing units located above the proposed business, each of those units requires two parking spaces, thus reducing the number of usable spaces for patrons to 27. However, since the staff of the business probably isn’t going to walk or ride their bike to work, the number of usable spaces is reduced to around 22. Twenty-two spaces to accommodate 160 patrons?
Homeowners along Gardenia Street are obviously alarmed. Are their front yards going to become the de facto parking for this business? Also, when the homeowners on Gardenia Street bought their homes, this business was a bank with typical banking hours, lots of parking and no exterior amplified music. According to village code, granting a variance is supposed to be “in harmony with the general intent and purpose of this chapter, and is not injurious to the neighborhood, or otherwise detrimental to the public welfare.” How can granting a business that can accommodate 160 patrons providing only about 22 usable parking spaces and having amplified music less than 100 feet from residential housing not be detrimental to those on Gardenia Street?
It was obvious and even stated at the meeting that several of the council members are well acquainted with the applicants. Mayor Buddy Pinder, Councilman Mark Gregg and Councilman Henry Rosenthal each made that very clear. To his credit, Councilman Rosenthal, while expressing his admiration for the applicants, stated they had not done their due diligence when purchasing the property.
Mayor Pinder and Councilman Gregg repeatedly stated the applicants had invested both time and money in the project and they should be granted all the variances requested so they didn’t lose their money. Apparently, being friends with council members guarantees one’s ability to not lose money when investing in property. These same guarantees certainly weren’t provided to the homeowners on Gardenia Street, whose home values and quality of life will certainly be diminished.
Again, the very first line of the village’s Mission Statement states, ”To Protect the Residents’ Right to Quiet Enjoyment of Life.” It was just after 5:30 p.m. when the council members swore their oath. Almost exactly six hours later they violated it.