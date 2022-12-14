Revised Mission Statement: To protect the applicants’ right to enjoyment of profits

I attended the Islamorada Village Council Meeting on Dec. 6, 2022. One of the first orders of business was to swear in the newly elected council members. They took an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution and also the citizens of Islamorada. The very first line of the Mission Statement of the village of Islamorada states, ”To Protect the Residents’ Right to Quiet Enjoyment of Life.”