Sanctuary is our lifeblood

We are lucky to live, work, and play in one of the most biodiverse places in the world, teeming with life by land and by sea. On one side of our island chain lies the southern terminus of the Everglades and the Gulf of Mexico. On the other lies the Atlantic Ocean and the Florida Reef Tract. What connects all of these places and all of us who live and work here? The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The Sanctuary is the lifeblood of our community. It drives our $2.9 billion tourism-driven economy and supports nearly half of all jobs in our Monroe County. It is our way of life and what unites us as residents of the Florida Keys. Right now, we have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to not only strengthen, but to safeguard the Sanctuary for generations to come.
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s proposed rule and draft management plan, also known as the “Restoration Blueprint,” is the result of decades of research and cutting-edge science to address the ongoing decline of Sanctuary health. Surfrider Foundation has been active in marine protection since the organization’s inception in 1984 by fighting to improve coastal conditions for all surfers, swimmers, and recreators, while protecting coastal and marine environments. The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is no exception. The goal of the Florida Keys chapter and our local grassroots activist network during this process is to strike a balance between two guiding principles: allowing marine and ocean ecosystems to heal while granting human access, recreation and economic opportunities.
As residents of the Florida Keys, it is our collective responsibility to protect what we enjoy most. It is our responsibility to review the draft management plan and rule, to ask questions during public meetings, and to provide comments and feedback on proposed changes based on our vast local knowledge, insight and expertise. For love of Sanctuary and community, Florida Keys residents should participate in the process now through Oct. 26.