Sanctuary is our lifeblood

We are lucky to live, work, and play in one of the most biodiverse places in the world, teeming with life by land and by sea. On one side of our island chain lies the southern terminus of the Everglades and the Gulf of Mexico. On the other lies the Atlantic Ocean and the Florida Reef Tract. What connects all of these places and all of us who live and work here? The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.