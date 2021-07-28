Sheriff’s captain thanks community

It is with mixed emotions I announce to the community my intentions to retire from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office effective the end of September.
My career has spanned 35 years and has been an adventure to say the least. This job has touched and influenced me and all I have worked with. I cannot stress enough how much I appreciate all that has been afforded to me and having an opportunity to serve such a supportive and remarkable community.
As much as I have been vacillating in my decision, I ultimately know it is time for me to turn to Part 2 of my life. A total of 40 years in law enforcement has taught me to appreciate what we have, to recognize when certain actions need to be accomplished. That certain action is now my retirement.
Thirty-five years with Monroe County has brought on emotions, thoughts, views, too many to document in this letter. I could only send out my sincere appreciation to everyone I have worked with who has helped me accomplish what I have, both internally and externally. Thank you so much!
I have to send my love and admiration to my supportive wife, Beth. I could not have been as successful as I have been without her. Her sacrifices and understanding, putting up with call outs, working nights, weekends, holidays and the middle of the night phone calls and texts put her in a class of her own. My appreciation and love go beyond explanation.
I have had several mentors throughout my career, most have since departed the agency. I have to thank my commanders, Col. Lou Caputo and Maj. Chad Scibilia for their support over the years.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay, you have inspired me and a whole new generation of law enforcement officers to serve a community not just as the protector but as part of the community. Our community sees you as not just the sheriff but as a friend of the community, a true compassionate and accomplished leader of the community. I am proud to have served under your command.
Thank you everyone, so much, for the opportunity to serve Monroe County.
Capt. Don Fanelli, District 7 commander, Monroe County Sheriffs Office