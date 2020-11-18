Simply wear a mask

Why can’t I see

the trouble it must be

to simply wear a mask?

Is it really such a task?

Do you not care

for the health of others,

your sisters and your brothers?

How much do you wish to dare?

From time to time

it’s important to note

when great good is on the line

rules and regs must be wrote.

I am puzzled more and more

while saddened to the core.

Yet all you do is roar,

which I dread more and more.

Let us not so scorn

what the scientists mourn.

They know what’s needed most,

so don’t become the host.

Sadly down the road

this will run its course.

Such a heavy load.

For far too many it will be worse.

So again I say,

why can’t you see

such little effort needs to be?

Simply wear a mask,

it’s all we do now ask

Jeffrey Shamon, Key Largo

Tags

Recommended for you