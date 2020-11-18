Simply wear a mask
Why can’t I see
the trouble it must be
to simply wear a mask?
Is it really such a task?
Do you not care
for the health of others,
your sisters and your brothers?
How much do you wish to dare?
From time to time
it’s important to note
when great good is on the line
rules and regs must be wrote.
I am puzzled more and more
while saddened to the core.
Yet all you do is roar,
which I dread more and more.
Let us not so scorn
what the scientists mourn.
They know what’s needed most,
so don’t become the host.
Sadly down the road
this will run its course.
Such a heavy load.
For far too many it will be worse.
So again I say,
why can’t you see
such little effort needs to be?
Simply wear a mask,
it’s all we do now ask
Jeffrey Shamon, Key Largo