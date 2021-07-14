Stop woe is us and fix problems
The June 30, 2021, article with the headline “Rising Seas, Rising Costs” is very one-sided presentation of the many issues and conditions discussed at the “Special” Monroe County Commission meeting held in Marathon on June 21. The article primarily cites the opinions of Professor Ben Kirtman from the University of Miami. However, he did not attend the day-long meeting either in-person or virtually. I was present for the entire session and offered my personal opinions during public comment, and these were misstated in the article. I did say that due to the current status of the county plans and future state funding grants and scenarios, it appears that the Shaw Road project, declared a priority demonstration back in 2018, appears to still be at least three years away before any construction and “yippee, three more cars.” This based on the fact that I have already lost multiple cars to saltwater flooding from king tides, not sea-level rise.
My impression and take away from this meeting is first that the county commission and staff have become disciples of the religion of sea-level rise and climate change. I listened carefully to the presentations of both Mr. D’Angelo and Dr. William Sweet of NOAA. Neither one was willing or able to put any specific time-sensitive projections on the table. Despite the extensive access they have to real scientific data involving sea-level rise or the current buzzword “climate change,” they reported that the worldwide sea-level rise average is currently about 3 millimeters per year. That’s equal to .118 inches per year or 1.118 inches in 10 years. They freely stated that the current NOAA projection for the mean high water level in 2040 being +17 inches was simply a projection. When further questioned by commissioners, they said that level could be reached in 2080 or maybe even 800 years from now. What they did say definitely was that they had a 95% confidence range that centered on the current NOAA projected mean low water level rise and that’s less than half of the upper level of 17 inches. While I agree that there is sea-level rise, the NOAA presentations did not foretell rapid or catastrophic increases.
During the first public comment period, I pointed out that the only real hard data we have comes from the NOAA tide gauges placed around the U.S. and world. Specifically, I referenced the NOAA tide gauge located in Key West. This gauge was installed in 1913 and is currently still operational today. The resulting data, dating back to 1913, is a straight line showing that the level has risen just over 8 inches per 100 years. On the published chart, it specifies a current rise rate based on a five-year running average of 2.50 +/- 0.15 mm per year, or 9.84 inches per 100 years. This is real actual data as recorded by the Key West tide gauge. It can be viewed online at the U.S. Government NOAA website and I encourage everyone to go to the website and see for yourself: tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_station.shtml?id=8724580.
Clearly from this data and the specific data stated by the NOAA “scientist,” we cannot say we are facing a crisis to find $1.8 billion to raise all of the county roads by 2040. Within unincorporated Monroe County we definitely have specific areas requiring repair and engineering corrections due to road aging, fill settlement and elimination of natural flooding barriers, especially to protect areas from the effects of king tides. It’s time to fix these problems and move away from the $1.8 billion road projects based on projections which only enrich consultants and grow Monroe County employee ranks to ever higher numbers. Let’s stop the woe is us and fix the problems.
John Millhiser, Key Largo