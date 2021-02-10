Strong leadership key to clean water
Florida House of Representatives District 120 is one of the most unique in the state. It comprises the entirety of Florida Bay and is made of more water than land. In 2018 I ran for this seat against three-time incumbent Holly Raschein because I know we need more than incremental change for our waters and Monroe County.
As a fishing guide, I have made my livelihood on the water. I have also witnessed the decline of Florida Bay as Everglades restoration efforts have lagged. I saw the businesses of myself and my fellow guides devastated by seagrass die-offs and algae blooms in 2015. The catastrophe on Florida Bay was a direct result of failed and floundering leadership in the Florida Legislature. It was the result of nearly two decades of no political will to move clean, freshwater south. It was the result of compromise by our elected officials in favor of corporate polluters, like Big Sugar. It was the result of the lackluster leadership of Holly Raschein.
While I may have lost the race in 2018, I have not lost sight of what really matters to our island chain: restoring the Everglades, healing Florida Bay, and ensuring we have clean water, habitat and fisheries to support a robust economy and healthy communities. That is why we need stronger leadership for District 120. Representative Jim Mooney has touted himself as Holly Raschein’s protege, someone who will follow in her meek footsteps in Tallahassee. Unfortunately, Monroe County saw exactly where her leadership on clean water brought us in 2015, with tens of thousands of acres of seagrass dead and the cornerstone of our economy in shambles.
That’s why I am challenging Representative Jim Mooney to do more for our waters and for the people of Florida’s 120th District in his term. Jim, we know you have a deep, lifelong love of the Keys island life. Make your political legacy about ensuring it for future generations. Predictable compromise does nothing to address the grave threats facing Florida Bay and our island chain. We need visionary leadership and a loud, clear voice from Monroe County. Following the status quo of a legislator whose pockets were lined by Big Sugar’s influence is a sure way to further harm the waters that give us everything in the Florida Keys.
Representative Mooney, for the sake of our waters, break away from the legacy of your predecessor and the party line in Tallahassee. It is the only way to ensure a viable future for our island chain.
Capt. Steve Friedman, Islamorada