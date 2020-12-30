Sunshine refresher course
At the very first meeting of the newly elected Islamorada Village Council, Pete Bacheler was elected vice mayor. And then Vice Mayor Pete asked to have a discussion of public record requests added to the agenda that night.
From the 11/19/2020 Village Council meeting minutes:
“This item was heard at 8:06 p.m. Vice Mayor Pete Bacheler asked the Village Attorney, Roget Bryan, if there was a way to limit public records requests due to the amount of staff time involved. The Village Attorney stated information could be provided to him.”
What? The village attorney didn’t say, “Vice Mayor Pete, absolutely not! I’ll give you a copy of the Sunshine Manual.”
Back to the minutes:
“Vice Mayor Bacheler opined that the cost recovery may be a way of addressing the volume of requests.”
End of discussion, with dead silence from the village attorney.
The Florida Attorney General has been asked to voice an opinion on various public record issues many times. Let us direct Village Attorney Roget Bryan to Florida Attorney General Opinion 92-38 in which the Supreme Court of Florida was quoted:
“It is well settled that a request may not be denied because of a lack of specifics in the request or that the request is overbroad. Accordingly, in the absence of a statutory exemption, a custodian must produce the records requested, regardless of the number of records involved or the possible inconvenience.”
Enough said. Right, Mr. Bryan?
Sue Miller, Islamorada