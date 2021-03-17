TCA endorses parks department proposal
Tavernier Community Association held a general meeting on March 4, 2021. Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster attended the meeting to discuss his community outreach and his ideas for the future of our parks. Our membership wholeheartedly endorses Commissioner Mike’s proposed ideas, including (1) improved staffing models and efficiency at Harry Harris Park, (2) working toward cost recovery from out-of-county residents via increased and regular collection of fees for park amenities at Harry Harris Park, but not to maximize revenue through further increased usage, and (3) the creation of a parks and recreation department to manage the county parks system. It is on the last request that I would like to articulate and emphasize our support.
The geographical construct of the county requires a disproportional amount of assets and supervision. Instead of one courthouse, we have three. This occurs with many of our assets. County staff can be spread thin across the island chain with competing interests. The creation of the parks department will allow one entity to focus and specialize on the park assets.
It is important that we have dedicated leadership to our parks in the Keys, just as the municipalities like Marathon and the village of Islamorada. It is important to articulate the current public works oversight does a good job at maintenance. However, a parks department can also serve as enforcement to maintain a good environment, provide education and recreation activities, provide community engagement to maintain the parks and chart a future course with input from the residents.
As a county and Tavernier resident, I look at Harry Harris and other county parks in a unique way. We all live on a beautiful island chain with wide ranging differences in our experience of living in the county. We are a county of waterfront mansions, gated communities and resorts. We are also a county of mobile homes, dry lots, plugged canals and voracious traffic. The parks, much like the libraries, offer amenities to the whole county, regardless of background. Our libraries offer computer and educational access to everyone.
Similarly, a park like Harry Harris offers oceanfront access to everyone. It offers the dry-lot resident a place to launch a boat; it offers the dry-lot resident a place to swim; it offers the multi-tenant resident a place to walk a dog, play catch or share a grill out with family and friends. The park allows all members of our community to feel and experience the amenities and blessings of living in the Florida Keys.
We ask that the Monroe County Commission consider taking a bold step and building toward a brighter future in the Keys with a creation of the parks and recreation department. Our predecessors were wise enough to save these lands for the public; it is now the commission’s opportunity to build upon that legacy.
Rick Richter, president, Tavernier Community Association