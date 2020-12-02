Thank goodness for Miss Peggie
Especially in these difficult times, thank goodness for the rare people who selflessly bring brightness, light and hope to all they encounter, have a passion for helping others and serve as a champion for those who kindle our future: our kids.
As you thoughtfully reported, Peggie Fabel is one of those rare people, having just departed from Plantation Key School. Her leaving was a difficult call for her, for us and countless faculty, students and parents. In retrospect, we are here in Islamorada with children at PKS in part because of the introduction Miss Peggie provided. She unfailingly made our concerns and issues small, solving them while answering phones, directing school traffic, caring for those with morning aches and, astoundingly, remembering the names of every student as though they were her own.
The bond and affection was clear. Thank goodness for Peggie. We wish her well and look forward to her friendship in different ways and places. And, perhaps daunting for her, if in a pinch, we still know how to find her!
Tim Ervin, Islamorada