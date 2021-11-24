Finally the “Not So Fabulous Florida Keys If You’re a Dolphin” truth is being exposed again.
Our roadside dolphin petting zoos have been embarrassing examples of exploitation and bad education for decades. Hundreds of dollars are exchanged to teach people to do inappropriate, illegal things like swim, harass, cuddle, kiss and more with captive animals.
If you repeat these expensive bad lessons with dolphins in the wild you get arrested, fined or worse, just like some captive dolphin “swim program” victims have discovered.
As the aging, almost obsolete concept of jailing perfectly healthy members of wild marine mammal families for human entertainment or military duty and teaching improper and illegal lessons of exploitation comes to an end, just not soon enough, there are considerations: As even more abusive SeaWorld-type concrete jails are emptied, some Florida Keys lagoons can and have served as final retirement alternatives for dolphins too old or too psychologically damaged. But dolphin show days should never have started and they need to end sooner than later. Thank you Expedia for your marine mammal advocacy and now activism.
Bring on the days of helping to rescue dolphins from human-impacted habitat, food source, air and water quality destruction, and boat strikes and slaughter. That’s the best we can do to mitigate the damage we so-called civilized societies have visited upon marine mammals who have done nothing but successfully, peacefully co-existed with each other, their surroundings and fellow Earthlings far longer and far better than our warring, greedy, destructive “civilized” societies.
Boycott countries and products to stop dolphin slaughters in Japanese, Denmark and elsewhere.