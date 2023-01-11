One of the local bell ringers was accompanied by her dog.
Thankful for volunteer bell ringers
On behalf of the Salvation Army of Monroe County, I would like to extend a thank you to every volunteer who helped ring the bell during the annual Red Kettle campaign.
The Red Kettle fundraiser is one of Salvation Army’s oldest traditions and has been raising funds to help families and individuals for 132 years.
Every dollar raised in Monroe County is used to help Monroe County residents.
Volunteers make this a fun opportunity, not only to raise funds, but to greet friends and neighbors in our community and to give back at the same time.
Many volunteers signed up for multiple two-hour shifts over the holiday season from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.
Each of you is very much appreciated.
For the third year, we have a discreet contributor who leaves a very special donation in our kettle. Whomever you are, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Thank you, volunteers. I will see you next year. Try to get a friend to sign up as well to help us exceed our goals.
Loretta Geotis, Marathon
