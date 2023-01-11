The rest of the story

This letter is in reference to the traffic study on County Road 905, and the mention of Loquat Drive in a letter to the editor by Mr. Broton of Ocean Reef Club and his questionable interference in our neighborhood. We want to make sure that the true story is told and not the one he is telling everybody. He has decided that this is his project when he lives 12 miles away in a gated community; that he’s going to remove the barrier that protects our neighborhood from the onslaught of traffic every Saturday and Sunday.