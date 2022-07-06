Islamorada’s village government spent a total estimated cost of a quarter-million dollars to send well-healed village attorney Roget Bryan quietly into the sunset following allegations of workplace misconduct. After the alleged incident, tinting appeared on Bryan’s glass office door. What happened to transparency?
Bryan’s exact non-disclosure and settlement package totaled $184,555 while the estimate for an employee related to the same alleged incident was $21,326. That level of inequity would be hard to swallow. Plus, our not-so-new legal replacement, namely Weiss Serota, may easily surpass those stated numbers.
In essence, our taxpayers should be mortified. Worse yet, our council showered praise and rewards upon Bryan, at 11 p.m., on Tab X, with no prior meeting notification of the vote to receive the behind-doors exit agreement. Currently, according to State Attorney Dennis Ward, his office is investigating the entire matter while our citizens shake their heads in disbelief.
Sadly, in today’s world, our little village has decayed into a mecca for greedy developers, sleazy attorneys and employees seeking more time off and unrealistic payoffs. Meanwhile, any mention of the greater good or environment is quickly dismissed.
Will that become our legacy? Is this who we are?
Perhaps there is a little brighter light arriving this November as we now have seven new dedicated and forward-looking candidates who have summoned the courage to be named on the ballot and all have the reputation of caring about others before themselves. It’s time for a clean sweep and to remove the tinted glass.