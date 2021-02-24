Tip of the hat
As a 44-year resident of Islamorada, I would like to extend a tip of the hat to Village Council Mayor Buddy Pinder and Councilman Henry Rosenthal for leading the charge to terminate any further development of the pedestrian bridge at Founders Park.
What a waste of taxpayer money when a pedestrian-activated, push-button crosswalk is all that’s needed to protect pedestrians and the electric is already there near the west entrance to the park close to the fire station.
These gentlemen saved us two full years of traffic-stopping construction for what would be a useless aberration to our community character and appearance to accommodate several annual public events held at the park. I’ve never seen the first pedestrian traffic count to support the project and certainly was not aware of the fact that the Florida Department of Transportation had informed the Village Council back in 2016 that the project was not warranted. So much for transparency.
Capt. Bill Kelly, Plantation Key