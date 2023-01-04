Traffic study for CR905-US1 junction

The Florida Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic study using road counters and video to determine the root cause of the long backups on southbound County Road 905 where it ends and merges with southbound U.S. 1. During the busy season, legendary backups at this junction have regularly been up to 4 miles and 40 minutes, impacting local, visitor and business traffic into Key Largo.
The former Monroe County commissioner representing Key Largo implemented a stop-gap change preventing traffic to short cut around the junction and exit through the neighborhoods by closing Loquat Road. Though this did prevent southbound traffic from entering the neighborhood, it has had a traumatic effect on the local businesses, cutting their revenue by up to 50%. In addition, new delivery and safety concerns surfaced as closure further aggravated the backup delays on CR905. The commissioner’s untimely death resulted in no planned alternative corrective action until now.
Our new county commissioner, Holly Raschein, has taken the lead. She has collected almost 300 protest letters calling for the use of the existing fully functional traffic light at the CR905/US1 junction during high traffic times. All this takes is FDOT adjustment to the existing programming. Loquat Road will be reopened (temporarily) to complete the traffic and alternatives analysis. Thanks to the commissioner for coordinating the state and county resources for this effort.
Anyone experiencing delays in this area should call FDOT at 305-470-5830 to report it.