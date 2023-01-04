Traffic study for CR905-US1 junction

The Florida Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic study using road counters and video to determine the root cause of the long backups on southbound County Road 905 where it ends and merges with southbound U.S. 1. During the busy season, legendary backups at this junction have regularly been up to 4 miles and 40 minutes, impacting local, visitor and business traffic into Key Largo.