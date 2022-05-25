Village should honor Forster

The purpose of remembering someone is not because you agreed with them 100% of the time, or that they shared the same political views as you. No, rather the reason to remember someone is because they touched your life or the lives of others.
When I write this I am thinking of Mike Forster. I was on the Islamorada Village Council with Mike when he had his countdown clock and couldn’t wait for his term to end. But that man ran again, and continued to run and be elected, until he ran for and was elected to the Monroe County Commission. He was elected five times and served 12 years on the Village Council, and then he was sworn in as county commissioner, and tragically he did not even finish his first term.
But that is not all Mike was. If you were Mike’s friend, you were his friend for life. There are so many people that he touched, be it through his efforts after Hurricane Irma or his efforts during the COVID shutdown, or be it through his advocacy and support of MARC or through his ability to not say no to any request made of him.
Mike gave his all to Islamorada and Monroe County. It is tragic that he did not get to finish his good work, but others will carry on in his stead.
I think what is more tragic is that the village of Islamorada cannot honor him in some way. The county commission, for which he did not even serve one term, named a park after him, but the village that he served 12 years and countless of hours has not found it fit to do anything to remember him. I know that the village’s lack of action is not representative of how people in the community or people that Mike helped or Mike’s friends feel.
I can say for myself, thank you Mike for everything, and I love you and miss you, and you may not have a place of remembrance in the village but you will always be remembered in our hearts.