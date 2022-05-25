Wastewater district is a cash cow

After June 13, the residents and businesses of the Upper Keys will no longer be able to complain about being overcharged on their wastewater bills.
And indeed, we are being overcharged. If you look at the current audits and financial statement, you will see.
The wastewater system, which is owned by Upper Keys residents, is now valued at over $111 million.
The system is completely funded and produces close to $5 million a year in profits. There is a debt still to be paid of $12 million, but the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District has over $26 million deposited in local banks and has an accounts receivable of over $9 million.
This system has been called a “cash cow” by one of the commissioners and constantly receives “free money” from the state and federal governments.
June 13 is the last day that a concerned citizen can go to the elections department with a $25 fee and sign up to run for one of the three commission seats open for election.
If nobody cares and nobody signs up, then the three current commissioners automatically will be granted four more years on the board.
The commissioner’s pay is approximately $10,000 per year and requires about eight hours of meetings a month. After my attempts to run for the Monroe County Commission, these commissioners twice voted to keep me off the wastewater board. So, it is up to concerned citizens to step up and retake control of the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District.
Robby A. Majeska, former wastewater board commissioner, Key Largo