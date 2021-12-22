Were people too busy to help?

On the sidewalk next to U.S. 1 lay a man with his full knapsack several feet from his head. If he was just sleeping, wouldn’t his knapsack be beneath his head? The cars behind me prevented my stopping quickly so I went a few blocks to find a left turn lane to make a safe U-turn without creating a hazard for the fast moving left-laners. Now heading south, I could see many cars traveling north passing by this likely injured, sick or dead man.
My hope was that he was not dead or dying. No cars stopped to help him. It’s two weeks till Christmas and people were in a hurry to buy gifts, party or get to work.
How could these people think they were too busy to help?
I parked my van and walked up to him, a man in his 30s. His eyes were closed. His white skin was pale like porcelain. His arms and legs were just skin and bone. I asked him if he was OK and there was no response. I asked louder, and still no response. I pushed on his shoulder. Slowly, he opened one eye just a slit. “Are you OK? Do you need help?” His lips moved but I could hear nothing.
Seeing his thin, frail and pale condition, I decided to return to my van and bring him water and food. I returned to him and handed him the opened bottle of a coffee drink. He slowly raised up to a sitting position, reached for the bottle and took a sip. Then I offered him a breakfast biscuit from the pack. He took it and set it down beside him.
His body had disappeared into the hedge and his legs protruded onto the sidewalk. I then decided to call 911. No one answered, but as soon as I hung up to try again, a call came in from the sheriff’s office. I gave the address. She asked if I could wait in the van so the location would be known.
Eventually, a deputy and ambulance arrived and took the man away on a stretcher.
I found it very difficult to know that people would not stop to help an injured human being, especially during the Christmas season when we should be thinking of others. I have stopped traffic to save injured birds, but never a human.
In war-torn countries, where people die every day, people may become accustomed to injured and dead humans, but here we cannot and should not just pass by ignoring an injured, sick or dying human laying on the sidewalk. Merry Christmas!