Why won’t county pick up debris?
Along with many of our neighbors at Largo Sound Park, mile marker 103.5, we suffered extensive damage from Eta. We paid out of pocket over $3,000 for removal of a tree (totaled our car!) and for removal of much yard debris.
Despite calling Monroe County Solid Waste Management (305-292-4432) to pick up the mountain of debris, we received no help. Numerous phone messages were left to no avail. Due to presidential neglect this area has not been declared a “national disaster,” so FEMA will not help.
I suggest a letter-writing campaign to remove the badly accumulating lawn trash. It continues to be an eyesore and potential health hazard. Can anyone help?
Shirley Miller Stein, Key Largo