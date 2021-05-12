Why would someone anchor on coral?
Boaters love the ocean. Deep sea fishermen, sports enthusiasts, divers all get to offshore reefs by boat. Many anchor to pursue their favorite pastime. Why then would someone anchor on a coral reef? Some boaters are very careful. Some marine sanctuaries place moorings out to protect coral and marine life from anchor damage. Some boaters carelessly or maliciously drop anchor right into reefs. Their anchors, chain and lines break coral, basket sponges and marine life. Pulling it up drags the anchor, chain and line over the reef destroying large areas of living coral.
Divers in the Florida Keys see it all the time. Of course, it is against the law and there are penalties for damaging coral with anchors. It is almost impossible to enforce; therefore, the individual must take personal responsibility for safe anchoring in sand away from the reef. This puts the boat a little off for anglers, not a great disadvantage for experienced boat handlers that let their vessel drift back on line to where they want to be.
Modern technology with depth finders that show bottom profiles make it easy to anchor off reefs. Not every boat has sophisticated bottom profilers; however, those boats must then use mooring balls to tie off. Violating the law and causing coral damage is a serious offense that is accompanied by substantial fines.
Once thought to be infinite, coral reefs today are in peril. Coral wasting disease, turbid water, increased ocean temperatures and coral bleaching with acid rain have all contributed to coral death. In the Florida Keys alone, one of the world’s largest reef systems, scientists have reported that live coral coverage amounts to only 3-5%. In the 1970s live coral coverage was 50-70%.
It is clear that human population explosion has been the culprit for changing the land and ocean environment world-wide, most especially in Florida. Under a couple of inches of trucked in topsoil and sod, sand and limestone substrate receive everything that is put on the soil above. The percolation ends up in the marine environment. Agricultural run off with high nitrogen content has destroyed vast reaches in not only Florida Bay but in the ocean environment as well. Evaporation of chemicals and animal waste along with sewage and storm drain run offs have created advantage for algae that eventually choke coral and deplete oxygen in the water when they die and sink to the bottom.
Reefs are dying all over the world. Life in the oceans depend on coral reefs to spawn, nurture and live. Add to that significant coral damage from careless anchoring and the problem becomes critical.
Boaters, do not kill what you love. Anchor securely off and away from coral reefs. Be mindful of chains and lines that will destroy vast underwater areas when an anchor is pulled. Do not let anchors slip and get pulled into reef areas. Use mooring balls that are provided almost everywhere to prevent anchor damage. Educate friends and family about safe anchoring. Every little bit helps. If you were able to dive down and see what damage anchors and chains do to coral reefs you would be an ambassador for the ocean realm.
John Christopher Fine, Boynton Beach