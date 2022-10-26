HARDBACK FICTION
1. Our Missing Hearts
2. Lucy by the Sea
3. Fairy Tale
4. Mad Honey
5. The Winners
6. Lessons in Chemistry
7. The Marriage Portrait
8. Horse
9. Babel
10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow
HARDBACK NONFICT.
1. Confidence Man
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died
3. What If? 2
4. Dinners with Ruth
5. Starry Messenger
6. Crying in H Mart
7. Dinner in One
8. Solito
9. Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto (Debut)
10. Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns and Abstractions (Debut)
