Our wonderful climate brings both benefits and burdens to your Florida Keys herb garden. We can grow so many herbs throughout the year, but the heat and humidity of the summer bring so many challenges.
At the Key West Garden Club, we’ve picked up a few tricks over the years of trying different varieties and growing methods. Here are our Top 10 Tips for your Keys Herb Garden:
1. Grow Garlic Chives (Allium tuberosum). For an ever-present hint of green in your herb garden, garlic chives are a low-maintenance source of a green ingredient in many dishes. Use as a garnish for anything or an ever-present substitute for parsley or green onions. Onion chives with purple flowers (Allium schoenoprasum) are not as hardy in the Keys.
2. Start Cilantro Seeds Every Six Weeks. Cilantro is a short-lived plant, so if you keep a schedule of starting them every six weeks, you will have a constant supply. If you buy plants from a nursery, you have already missed some of the plant’s life. Soak seed pods overnight to aid in germination. Take a break during the summer to avoid the headache of quickly-bolting plants.
3. Experiment with Different Varieties of Basil. Our climate can be tough on delicate varieties of basil. We have fallen in love with a sturdy, dark-leaved variety called Purple Ruffles. It has a strong licorice flavor that might not be for everyone, but it stands up to our punishing climate. Another disease-resistant variety we like is a Genovese type called Aroma.
4. Grow Your Own Ginger Root. You can have an endless supply of fresh ginger root by planting a pot of knobby ginger from the grocery store. Search for internet instructions for planting, then harvest chunks as needed. You will want to give your pot some protection from our strong winds.
5. Give Mint Some Shade. Mint would love to grow along a leafy stream bed in the North. The best bet for the Keys is to give it some afternoon shade, and periodically separate it so the roots have room to grow.
6. Plant Lemongrass in a Pot. Many northerners who move to the Keys make the mistake of planting lemongrass in the ground. In a few years, removal might require a chain and a truck. Ask me how I know this. It’s better to plant it in a large pot and harvest small stalks as needed. Every few years, start over by planting a few stalks with roots in new potting soil, and toss the hard root ball.
7. Try Trailing Rosemary for the Flowers. One prostrate or trailing rosemary plant will cascade over the sides of a rock wall or a large planter. The side benefits are purple flowers several times a year, potential camouflage of an unattractive pot or wall, and a tasty addition to savory dishes.
8. Grow Sage and Tarragon for their Beauty. The silvery-gray leaves of sage provide a nice textural and color contrast to other herbs. Tarragon will produce a constant supply of gorgeous, yellow-orange flowers. And of course, you will then have them on hand for your recipes, even if they are not something you regularly use.
9. Give All Your Herbs Enough Room to Grow. If you buy a pot of herbs with multiple stems or have started your own from seeds, separate them when transplanting into the ground or a larger pot. This is especially important for basil and cilantro.
10. Attract the Pollinators. Select a few herbs that will attract bees and other pollinators to your garden. Thai Basil will be covered with bees, and unlike many types of basil, the taste is not affected by its flowering. Tarragon, cilantro and dill flowers are other favorites of pollinators.
For more tips and tricks, along with tried-and-true varieties of blooming plants, join us for the Key West Garden Club Plant Sale and Artist Market at the West Martello Tower on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join the club for a 10% discount on garden club plants.
Sharon Thomas volunteers in the Propagation Department at Key West Garden Club and gardens on Cudjoe Key.