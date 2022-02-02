What could be worse than an abusive husband? One who’s a dirty FBI agent. Now, how about being in debt for a million dollars to the squad who helped her get away from him when she doesn’t even have enough money to feed herself.
This is the position that Emily Rockford finds herself in “She’s Got The Money” after escaping and moving to El Paso under an assumed name to start a new life. She now has two options. She can run and hope her debtors don’t find her, or she can join their organization until she works off her what she owes. This company calls itself “Suite 45” because they are comprised of 45 high-priced hitmen and women. She chooses to take a job with their pest control company, which happens to be a front for their real business. Emily is transformed over a short period of time from a petite, battered housewife on the run to an assistant manager/assassin to a lethal professional killer.
“Suite 45” is run by a shadowy figure who calls himself Sampson. The rest of the organization doesn’t even know who he really is (starting to remind you of Charlie of “Charlie’s Angels”?). Sampson (who publicly pretends to be a team leader) sees something of value in Emily. She’s an enigma. While she might be tiny on the outside, she’s all bravery and strength on the inside. While she seems willing to do anything to save others, she can’t seem to do the same for herself.
Sampson begins to train her to possibly become his secret replacement when he retires. He begins training Emily with increasingly difficult tests and challenges. He assigns her to a team to carry out a few contracts and learn to coordinate things for future jobs. Emily is still conflicted about the morality of working for hit men versus getting scum off the streets, but she does what she has to do anyway. Without going into more details and ruining the story for you, let me say that things don’t go as planned and chaos rains down.
This book has more twists and turns than San Francisco’s Lombard Street. It’s a crazy, wild ride that leaves you coasting along, and then something comes out of left field to make you swerve. At times, Emily seems to be a crazy cross between Maxwell Smart and “Our Man Flint” as she gets herself in some absolutely ridiculous situations and still manages to come up smelling like a rose.
This is the second book in a series, the first being “She’s Got The Guns.” While it can be read as a standalone, reading the first book would probably enhance the reader’s enjoyment since it covers what got Emily to this point. Both books are very short. This one is less than 150 pages. Author M.O. Mack doesn’t overanalyze the scenes, and the story has a nice flow. A possible romance blooms. Sampson does not prove to be totally trustworthy. While the main plot gets resolved, some issues are left unsettled for the next book. All in all, this is fast-paced, action-packed tale with smirk-worthy, amusing observations and clever snark that kept my interest all the way.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”