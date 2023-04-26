“The Witness” is the second book in USA Today best-selling author Terry Lynn Thomas’ Olivia Sinclair series. The setting is California. It is a compelling partial legal thriller filled with mystery, deception and suspense, with a tad of romance thrown in.
Olivia Sinclair is a divorced former litigation attorney who went through a rough patch in her marriage. It ended with the death of her husband’s mistress. She was falsely accused but was later exonerated. She carries the stigma of the ordeal to this day, with many people still believing she got away with murder.
To me, she was a refreshing protagonist since she is an older, mature person. She is clever, smart, full of heart, strong-willed and determined, but she’s no action woman and never pretends to be. She’s just an authentically, genuinely nice person who people enjoy having around. But don’t underestimate her. When the occasion demands it, she can be tough as nails and, if crossed, takes no prisoners. Her sidekick and reluctant love interest is Brian Vickery, a retired San Francisco Police Department detective, who has become a private investigator and rents office space from Olivia in her office.
The book’s timeline is set in the author’s present and goes 30 years into the past when it pertains to characters or events. While it may be part of a series, it can be easily read as a standalone.
Let me summarize the primary premise: Thirty years ago, 13-year-old Ebby Engstrom raced home on his bike from a friend’s party to find his mother, Cynthia, in a heated discussion in her home office with someone he could not identify. He then watched in horror as this person picked up a letter opener and viciously stabbed his mother repeatedly until she was dead. After witnessing the murder, he passes out. He wakes up the next morning in his own bed with no memory of how he got there and is informed of the previous night’s events. One of his aunts claims to have found him unconscious outside the house, under the office window and, assisted by her sister, becomes his legal guardian. To this day, Ebby suffers from dissociative amnesia about the whole affair. He is under a psychiatrist’s care. Even though he is regularly heavily medicated, he still suffers from ongoing, uncontrollable flashbacks and hallucinations that cause him often to pass out each time they occur. He even often visualizes himself as his mother’s killer. He now owns a restaurant, and as the book opens, he passes out in the kitchen’s restaurant. His mother’s case has long been classified as cold and unsolvable. Realizing that the only way that he will ever lead a normal life is to identify the killer, Ebby hires family friend Olivia to try to finally solve the case.
While I described the primary plot in the paragraph above, there are also two entertaining side stories, each involving con artists. Most of the characters have unusual names: Ebby, Elodie, Felicity, Fiona, Leanne. Some readers will probably be enchanted by them, but others may find them to be distracting or annoying. The elderly aunts are endearing and make you want to cheer for them, reminding me somewhat of “Arsenic and Old Lace.” You should take an immediate dislike to both con artists and want to boo them.
One weakness for some readers might be that at times it can seem there are just too many things happening as the author simultaneously explores multiple storylines. But all in all, things will not be what they appear to be, and the author will keep you guessing as she spins her compelling saga of haunts, flashbacks and twists as she maneuvers you into a place where the questions keep rolling.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”