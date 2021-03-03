Growing old gives a person a far different perspective on life. My growing old resulted in a seizure and a recent visit to the Lower Keys Medical Center. I was greeted by a very pleasant group of nurses and technicians who ably took care of me. It was not until the second day that I looked out the window with my slightly impaired vision at a patio garden with no greenery. Its walls were beige and gray cement.
Although no plants or flowers are allowed in the hospital because some patients have allergic reactions, the staff was clothed in blue and green uniforms, so there was a splash of shine from the outdoors with the entering of each dedicated worker. Germs can enter the building through the soil and plants, and that’s why they are not allowed in hospitals anymore. My wonderful neighbor and friend of 40 years, Marcie McVay, tried to bring me a beautiful plant from the Key West Garden Club but was turned away due to the hospital restrictions.
Of course, I was watching television in the opiate medical state and stumbled across the History channel. You can imagine how pleasantly surprised I was to find a show about plants. I watched a program about a peony grower in Alaska, who had no place to sell her product. Peonies are normally displayed at funerals, weddings and hospitals. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there is no demand for her flowers. She cut the long-stemmed peonies and took them out into the ocean where she released them one by one. Imagine that whole gaggle of peonies floating unsuspectingly down the coast and people finding them as a tropical treasure. I pictured it as a silent tribute to those we lost to the pandemic. The gesture was emotionally moving and took the place of flowers sent to the hospitals and funeral homes.
I was surprised the hospital meals were so good: orange juice, fresh fruit, broccoli, green beans, all reminding me of the cafeteria meals I had as a high school teacher in Chicago. The hospital is a happy place where laughter echoes in the hallway in several different languages. This was not coming from the patients, who could barely lift their heads. The lovely sounds came from the wonderful hospital workers who are called heroes and they deserve it!
Drawn on one wall was a black-and-white vine that was a cheerful reminder of the outdoors. There were signs posted in the individual rooms stating, “Do not get out of bed without help!” — and they meant it! If you put a foot outside of the bed, an alarm went off and a nurse was there in record time. I tried to escape but I did not get far. There was a great deal of laughter among the nurses and technicians, especially my nurse, Kayla Moody, that kept the floor lively and cheerful. I was inspired to write my column by listening to their teasing conversations.
Due to these restrictions on me, I had plenty of time to look out my narrow window at the trash pile. I often complained to my hero doctor, Kevin Lawson, of the lack of greenery. He pointed out that if I looked slightly to the left I would see plenty of green trees. We joked together, and he said, “you better not bad-mouth the hospital in your column.” I remember the good old days, when a dozen red roses would arrive when you delivered a baby. Other plants and flower arrangements would brighten the day of any patient. Will flowers ever attain the same meaning post-COVID?
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.