Gathering your team to plan for a truly memorable game day at home starts with almost everyone’s favorite part of the festivities: the food. From meaty meals and zesty appetizers to sweet, long-lasting snacks, fuel your crowd with recipes that keep them coming back from kickoff to overtime.
Chef Anthony Serrano recommends this all-American recipe he makes for his family on game day. Pulled Beef and Slaw Sliders are perfect for piling high with delicious toppings before hitting the couch just in time for kickoff.
Pulled Beef and Slaw Sliders
Recipe courtesy of chef Anthony Serrano
Pulled Beef:
2 pieces (about 3 pounds each) beef chuck roast
2 tablespoons taco seasoning or barbecue rub
1 cup beef bone broth
16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Mild Salsa
Salsa and Queso Slaw:
16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Mild Salsa
16 ounces broccoli slaw blend
1/4 cup green onions, sliced
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup crumbled queso fresco
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 cup mayo
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons cilantro (optional)
slider buns
Fresh Cravings Salsa
barbecue sauce
pickles
jalapenos
sliced cheese
roasted peppers
onions
To make pulled beef: Season both sides of beef with taco seasoning. Wrap with plastic wrap and place in fridge 2-12 hours before cooking.
Place meat, beef bone broth and salsa in pressure cooker; seal according to pressure cooker directions. Cook on high 60 minutes. Once pressure cooker is safe to open according to instructions, open and let meat rest in liquid 15 minutes.
Remove meat from liquid and place in large bowl. Carefully shred meat. Pour liquid, up to half, over meat while shredding to keep it juicy.
To make salsa and queso slaw: In large bowl, mix salsa, slaw blend, green onions, salt, queso fresco, Dijon mustard, mayo, apple cider vinegar and cilantro, if desired. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.
To assemble sliders, place pulled beef and salsa and queso slaw on buns. Top with salsa, barbecue sauce, pickles, jalapenos, sliced cheese, roasted peppers and onions.