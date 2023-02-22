Turkey spaghetti

Turkey and Beef Meatballs with Whole-Wheat Spaghetti is one the entire family can help prepare.

Making small changes to focus on your health, like following a healthy eating plan, can make a big difference in protecting your heart.

Developed by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) is a flexible and balanced eating plan that helps create a heart-healthy eating style for life. It requires no special foods, and instead provides daily and weekly nutritional goals to help lower two major risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure and high LDL cholesterol.