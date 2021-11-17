Is your garden in need of a makeover? Are you looking to replace a plant that is too troublesome to maintain? Especially since Hurricane Irma, many Keys gardeners are finding that long-time favorites are failing to thrive. Plants might be stressed by salt in the soil, insect damage or more sun than the original garden design contemplated.
A stressed hibiscus or bougainvillea might be attacked by pests. A beloved Key lime tree might be facing general decline from citrus greening. Sometimes it might be easier on your time, your wallet and the environment to remove a plant and find a better replacement. Selecting a replacement plant that has proven to be hardy in our harsh Keys environment will make your life easier. Experienced gardeners have lists of plants, both native and exotic, that will thrive in the Keys.
Any number of Florida native shrubs will bring beauty and ease to your garden, along with benefits to birds and insects. At the Key West Garden Club, our all-time favorite for a hedge or screen is fiddlewood (Citharexylum spinosum). It blooms on and off throughout the year and produces gorgeous berries that are beloved by birds. Fiddlewood’s shiny leaves can create a very tall hedge, or can be trimmed for a lower barrier or specimen plant.
A good alternative to fiddlewood is another native shrub, Jamaica caper (Quadrella jamaicensis). Jamaica caper blooms profusely in the spring, with showy purple and white flowers. The glossy green leaves make an attractive understory plant or hedge.
Both fiddlewood and Jamaica caper are versatile plants that will thrive in full sun or partial shade. They can be trimmed to a lower height or allowed to grow to their full stature, providing an effective screen at the edge of a property.
For a lower hedge in full sun, a line of bay cedars will provide sunny yellow flowers on a regular basis. The feathery light green foliage can provide a nice contrast to other colors and textures in your landscape.
To replace a flowering specimen plant like hibiscus, consider golden dewdrop (Duranta erecta) or Jatropha (Jatropha integerrima). Both of these plants are particularly good for a snowbird’s garden because they can be trimmed back substantially in the spring, and will be blooming profusely by the fall.
Jatropha is native to Cuba and the West Indies, and is well-suited to the Keys environment. The bright red flowers will appear year-round if the plant receives full sun. There are full-sized and dwarf varieties, all of which can be trimmed to suit your space.
Golden dewdrop “Sapphire Showers” is a Keys favorite for it showy flowers and sturdy foliage. It is native to Mexico, South America and the Caribbean. It is a fast grower so it requires some maintenance to keep it tidy. But the rewards are deep purple flowers covered with bees and butterflies on and off throughout the year.
One side benefit is that none of these plants is a preferred food for iguanas, especially after the plants become larger and established. Remember that iguanas will eat anything if they are hungry, even mangroves. But you will have more luck with these selections than some other more tender blooming plants.
You can find these plants and advice from veteran Keys gardeners at the Key West Garden Club Plant Sale and Artist Market Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Martello Tower. We will also have tomato and herb plants, other plant vendors and local artists selling their wares.
For expert advice about your gardening issues, consult our team of volunteer Master Gardeners at our table at the plant sale or at the plant vlinic held the first Monday of every month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also consult us any time at mastergardener@monroecounty-fl.gov.
Sharon Thomas is a Master Gardener volunteer and gardens on Cudjoe Key.