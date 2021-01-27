In Jackie Kabler’s “The Perfect Couple,” Gemma O’Connor is a freelance journalist who travels occasionally for short durations. She seems to have it all. She is a semi-newlywed who has a new home in Bristol, England, a loving husband named Danny, a fulfilling job and a rosy future.
As the book begins, Gemma is returning from a work trip and is excited about reconnecting with her husband who has promised to welcome her home with a home-cooked meal. But when she arrives, she finds Danny has disappeared, and she has no idea where he could be. She’s at a loss as to what to do since he is not answering his phone. After 48 hours, she reports Danny’s disappearance to the local police. They become very interested when they discover that Danny is the spitting image of one of two men who were recently murdered. They also find it interesting that no one in Bristol seems to have heard of or seen Danny since he and Gemma moved to town. Most of her new neighbors thought Gemma lived alone, and Gemma has a hard time convincing anyone, including the police, that this is not so. Days and weeks go by without a word from Danny, and Gemma’s fear, sadness and anger all begin to grow exponentially. I will stop relating the plot at this point.
I didn’t dislike this book, but I wasn’t in love with it, either. I did, however, keep turning the pages and my mind continually dwelled on the topic of dysfunctional couple relations. I wasn’t sure whether the book was a police procedural with a psychological thriller element or a slow-moving psychological thriller with a police procedural component. Either way, both genres seemed to be covered. It almost seemed like Kabler intended to write two different books, but suddenly decided to unite them, resulting in a suspicious husband-wife thriller and a serial-killer-hunting police procedural that used alternating points of view of Gemma and the police. Although somewhat predictable and repetitive at times, it did keep me reading to try to find out just what did happen to Danny and offered enough twists and turns to keep me guessing, and some parts were somewhat chilling despite the lack of tension and suspense in Kabler’s writing style. While parts were dark, I don’t think Kabler quite shook off the cozy mantle. I did prefer the first half of the book to its second half because of its repetitiveness.
A couple of observations: The experienced police detectives seemed somewhat bumbling. For instance, it would seem to me that after Gemma reported Danny’s disappearance that it would be standard procedure for the police to contact, as soon as possible, Danny’s family and close friends, yet it took a week for them to get around to doing so. And I will admit that I’m somewhat prejudiced against endings where the perpetrator confesses all to the person he plans to kill next. It seems that is the easy way out in making a revelation. But would I read another book by this author? I think I would.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’