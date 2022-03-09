Chef Nate Appleman knows how important it is to serve healthy meals to your family — ones they actually want to eat. Before having his first child, he transformed his eating and exercise habits and lost 85 pounds to get on a healthier path.
Now, he’s cooking meals for his family, including 14-year-old Oliver who was diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease as a toddler — an inflammation of the blood vessels that can cause damage to coronary arteries — as a healthy lifestyle is important to help manage the disease. Since Oliver’s diagnosis, Appleman made it his personal mission to raise awareness about the critical need for plasma donations that many people with the disease rely on for treatment.
Donating plasma is a safe and relatively easy process. Since plasma is replaced in the body within about 24 hours, it can be donated up to twice per week. With a donation that typically takes between one to three hours, you can make a lasting impact by providing lifesaving medicine for patients like Oliver.
It’s a good idea to fuel up with iron-rich foods before and after donating, so Appleman created fresh, nutritious recipes, including Marinated Skirt Steak.
Marinated Skirt Steak
Recipe courtesy of chef Nate Appleman on behalf of Abbott
Vinaigrette:
1/4 cup oil
1/4 cup fish sauce
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
1/4 cup water
2 tablespoons raw sugar
1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 lime, juice only
1 clove garlic, minced
1 small Thai bird chile or serrano chile, chopped
1/4 head finely shaved green cabbage
1/4 head finely shaved purple cabbage
2 carrots, thinly julienned
Skirt steak:
1 1/2 pounds trimmed skirt steak
1/2 cup coconut milk
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons lime juice
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
2 tablespoons sriracha
salt, to taste
3 cups cooked brown rice
1/2 cup crushed peanuts
1 lime, quartered, for garnish
To make vinaigrette: In large bowl, mix oil, fish sauce, rice wine vinegar, water, sugar, cilantro, lime juice, garlic and chile. Toss cabbage and carrots in vinaigrette; refrigerate until ready to serve.
To make skirt steak: Marinate steak in coconut milk, garlic, lime juice, cilantro, sriracha and salt, to taste, at least 1 hour, or up to 24 hours.
Heat grill to high.
Grill 3-4 minutes each side until medium rare.
Let rest 3 minutes.
Thinly slice steaks against grain and serve with vinaigrette, rice and crushed peanuts; garnish with lime wedges.