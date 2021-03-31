I was prepared to either really like this book or really dislike it. After spending most of my adult life in the financial services industry, I am naturally attracted to books concerning the securities markets or investment/commercial banking — but only when they get it right.
I am glad to report that I really liked “The Banker’s Wife” because author Christina Alger knew her material well. Some nonbusiness-oriented readers may think that Alger spent too much time dwelling on the financial details of the plot, but that was one of the things as far as I was concerned that made the book. As a former compliance officer who had to deal with compliance rules, sanctions lists and Office of Foreign Assets Control, I’m always interested in how crooks circumvent the law, especially when those crooks are industry insiders.
The premise of the book is that a private banker with Swiss United dies in the Alps in a private plane crash with one of his biggest clients, a beautiful female hedge fund manager whose family is involved in numerous illegal activities including smuggling and supporting international terrorism. Swiss United’s client list includes some of the richest and most lethal people on the planet. These people have almost limitless resources and are capable of doing almost anything to protect themselves.
On top of that, the banker wasn’t where he had told his wife, Annabel, he would be. She suspects many things including the fact that their deaths were not an accident. Running parallel to this plot is the story of a reporter, Marina, who is working on a story about banks that ignore sanctions lists and aid and abet tax evasion and money laundering. The reporter has a conflict of interest because she is also engaged to marry the son of a very private billionaire client of Swiss United who is gearing up for a race to become the next president of the United States. A third secondary plot line involves Zoe, the personal assistant to the recently deceased banker who knows more than she is supposed to and is now considered a possible threat to the organization. Soon all three women find their lives in danger as the death toll of people in the know begins to mount up.
The story is told from the points of view of all three women. They are all three women who don’t necessarily know each other that well but are all intertwined in the same case. I loved the fact that all three women were strong, kick-ass ladies, not the faint-hearted, regurgitated drunken female types I see in too many books. Too often books about the financial services industry leave the reader to believe that it is a male-only industry.
The writing is crisp, engaging and interesting. The plot moves along smoothly though the multiple POV’s but may prove troublesome for some readers. The pages turn themselves. There are some errors where the author occasionally mixes up names from one chapter to another. But the book is a perfect blend of well-developed characters, picturesque settings and a riveting story. It covers the globe, from London to Geneva to Paris to New York to the Cayman Islands, and cleverly layers all three women’s lives and perspectives.
David Beckwith is author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’