The pandemic, coupled with a hurricane threat, fosters creative adaptation behavior. My delight is in the many new ways businesses and individuals have changed their previous methods of work. I called my local bookstore, Books and Books, to order a book I found reviewed in the Sunday New York Times (the newspaper delivered to my door) and the bookstore asked, “Can we deliver it to you?” That is how I received the heavy tome “The Gardener’s Botanical, The Encyclopedia of Latin Botanical Names.”
This reference book details more than 5,000 scientific names of plants with a description of the meaning of Carl Linnaeus’ binomial Latin nomenclature. In 1753, he got so into his work that he Latinized his own original name, von Linne, to Linnaeus. Imagine creating 5,000 different scientific names without repeating one of them. Since the use of DNA testing on plants the naming becomes even more confusing as families’ plant names are often updated with newly discovered DNA relationships.
Every educated student in the 1700s read both Latin and Greek. All of the scientific names are in Latin, a dead language that no one speaks anymore. Many of the names describe the plant’s characteristics using Greek roots. The extensive exploration of the 1700s and 1800s resulted in many newly discovered plants.
Linnaeus often used two words, the genus and species. The familiar geranium comes from the Greek geranos, meaning “crane” because the fruit resembles a crane’s beak. Names are sometimes nouns, but more often they are adjectives. The nouns frequently are the names of exploring botanists connected with the discovery such as Zinnea for German botanist Gottfried Zinn, 1727-1759. They are also named after places of origin. Sometimes they are named after a woman, such as Clivea, named after the Duchess of Northumberland whose last name was Clive. Linnaeus may have admired her beautiful eyes, or she might have financed the exploration by the botanist. Taxonomists named the plants that the explorers discovered. (Explorers could offer suggestions.) Previous to Linnaeus’ scientific names, the plant was described in a sentence of up to 10 words that were difficult to remember.
Don’t worry about the pronunciation of the Latin, as no one knows how these words were pronounced in ancient Rome.
This is not a book that may be found on the dollar pile. It is a book that is kept for a lifetime of reference, like “The Complete Works of Shakespeare.” It was published by Princeton University. It could only have been written as the thesis of a detail-oriented Ph.D. candidate. It is the kind of book required by Botany 101, usually written by the professor with subsequent editions changing every semester and costing mega dollars. Ross Bayton, the author, earned his doctorate’s degree in taxonomy at the University of Reading and at the Royal Botanical Gardens. Luckily, this book only cost $29.99. Its sales will be excellent as every library in the English-speaking world will require a copy.
Another example of unusual naming is the Key West butterfly pea, Clitoria ternatea, in the family Fabacaete, whose blue flower resembles a portion of the female anatomy. It is growing on the fence surrounding the community gardens on Seminary Street. They have it for sale. Hymen, meaning membrane, was another of Linnaeus’ favorite names.
This brings me to another problem with the Latin naming of plants. Because Linnaeus had to name so many plants he decided to name them based on their male and female parts. He called these “marriages.” The implications of numerous husbands for a singular wife made the scientific names not acceptable for use in polite society. I think he must have chuckled over using botanical innocence as a cover to make polite society blush.
The encyclopedia has 350 botanical illustrations. The reason illustrations were used and are still favored over photographs, is because each portion of the plant could be arranged on the plate. A reader could see both sides of a leaf, the flower and seed. Originally, the illustrations were uncolored line drawings. During the publication of the first printed books, a huge fad of coloring existed among amateur botanists. Previous to the printing press, illustrations were individually hand drawn resulting in a great deal of variation.
Times change.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.