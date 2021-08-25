I’ll begin this review with a quotation from this book.
“That won’t be necessary. Even if I had swallowed the key, I just s- — myself.”
Welcome to Caimh McDonnell’s sense of humor and “The Final Game.”
The widow Dorothy Graham is dead. This is very inconvenient for everyone including her, but luckily, she planned for this eventuality several years in advance. Now she has the opportunity to strike out against her truly dreadful family who are drooling to get their hands on her money. Intrigued? I was, and McDonnell didn’t let me down.
The protagonists of this hilarious crime novel are Paul Mulchrone and his girlfriend, Brigit Conroy, who own and run MCM Investigations, a Dublin, Ireland-based agency. The story begins when Paul receives word that his dear friend Dorothy Graham has mysteriously died after falling down the stairs in her home. He is soon informed that before Dorothy died she invited him and Brigit to enter a competition for her considerable estate, since she can’t stand any of any of her kinfolk but had promised her husband that she would not disinherit them. But if any of them hope to inherit Dorothy’s fortune, they will have to earn it by participating in four days of a fiendishly bizarre competition of Dorothy’s devising. Just because she’s dead doesn’t mean that Dorothy can’t enjoy a last laugh at the expense of the bloodsucking relatives who made her life miserable.
The competition will have strict rules, and the participants will have no legal recourse after signing away those rights before being allowed to participate. And she will humiliate them on a viral YouTube broadcast emceed by sarcastic well-known emcees of her choosing, with her attorney acting as the umpire. He has full discretion to run the games as he sees fit. Balking is not an option if anyone hopes to inherit even one farthing, and as I’m sure you probably realize, some of these parasites will stoop as low as they deem necessary to win, since greed has no boundaries.
Even though Paul is not related to Dorothy or happy that she is dead, she has chosen him to be a contestant and battle her useless relatives whether he likes it or not. He and Brigit are expected to simultaneously carry out Dorothy’s instructions to find the party or parties who Dorothy suspects did her in. So that they can concentrate on the competition, Paul and Brigit bring retired, partially disabled DI Jimmy Stewart into the picture to run the investigation end of things. How’s that for a basic premise?
This book is absolutely the perfect distraction. It is pure entertainment. Yet, at the same time, it is a satirical look at our society. Although at times it is exaggerated and becomes comic fiction, it exposes our obsession with reality TV shows and the extreme measures people will take to obtain money. Greed makes people do stupid things, and McDonnell highlights this in his own uniquely comic fashion.
The book is another lively and fun addition to his previous books. While it is a murder mystery, it brims over with McDonnell’s trademark timing and his Irish wit.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of ‘A Demonic Conspiracy.’