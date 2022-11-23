With a rich sauce, crisp golden crust and a layer of creamed kale, this twist on au gratin potatoes is surprisingly simple. It’s assembled and baked in just one pan and can be made ahead and baked just before serving.
From appetizers and snacks to the main course, sides and sweets, almost everyone has a favorite holiday dish. However, it’s the pairings and complementary dishes that make festive get-togethers special.
This Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes with Kale and Gruyere is an ideal example of a savory side that goes well with a variety of holiday meals, making it a perfect option for families seeking a versatile recipe to serve with dinner. Rosy-skinned and white-fleshed, Wisconsin Round Red potatoes have a firm, smooth and moist texture, making them well-suited for roasting in this hearty dish.
4 large kale leaves, finely chopped (discard stems)
2 pounds red potatoes, sliced 1/8 inch
2 ounces gruyere cheese, grated
1 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated
Heat oven to 325 F.
In small saucepan over medium heat, combine cream, salt, black pepper, garlic and thyme; stir constantly, until cream starts to bubble, 4-6 minutes. When bubbling, remove from heat and stir until slightly cooled. Let cream sit.
Heat large (12-inch) oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add butter. When butter melts, add shallots and kale leaves. Saute until kale is tender and bright green, about 4 minutes. Turn off burner.
Add sliced potatoes to skillet, fanning over top of kale.
Use slotted spoon to remove garlic and thyme from heavy cream. Pour heavy cream over potatoes.
Cover skillet tightly with foil and bake until potatoes are tender, 75-85 minutes.
Remove skillet from oven and turn on broiler. Discard foil.
Sprinkle gruyere and Parmesan cheeses over potatoes, tucking some cheese between potato slices.
Return skillet to oven and broil until top is golden brown, 5-6 minutes.