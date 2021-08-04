Sorry, an error occurred.
Sopapilla Bars have a sugary, crunchy exterior, but on the inside, they are creamy and delicious.
Finding a unique dessert to impress others can be a tall task. When you want something easy, delicious and made to impress, think outside the sweet treat box.
Next time you’re in a pinch for something sweet, try these Sopapilla Bars. They have a sugary, crunchy exterior, but on the inside, they are creamy and delicious.
The prep is simple and they can be made in advance then stored in the fridge overnight.
These bars are also the perfect sweet treat for kids. They will love the sugar-coated top and you will love they are expanding their palates by trying something new.
Find more dessert recipes at http://www.Culinary.net.
Sopapilla Bars
Servings: 15
Nonstick cooking spray
2 packages (8 ounces each) crescent rolls
24 ounces cream cheese, softened
1¼ cups sugar, divided
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 large egg
¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Heat oven to 350 F.
Lightly grease 9-by-13-inch glass baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place one package unrolled crescent rolls in bottom of dish. Pinch seams together.
In large bowl, beat cream cheese until soft. Add 1 cup sugar and cornstarch. Beat mixture until combined. Add vanilla extract and egg. Beat until combined.
Pour batter onto crescent roll dough.
Smooth with spatula.
On floured surface, unroll second package crescent roll dough. Pinch seams and roll dough to ½ inch longer and wider.
Place rolled sheet on top of cheesecake layer. Spread melted butter over top.
In small bowl, whisk remaining sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle over top of bars.
Bake 35-40 minutes, or until golden brown.
Cool to room temperature. Chill in refrigerator 3 hours or overnight.