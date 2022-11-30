I have no dirt. I live on the top floor of an apartment building where the wind whirls my outdoor mobile over the cement. Last weekend’s Key West Garden Club plant sale created yearnings but no plant purchase activities for me — just some sales of books about plants written by yours truly.
But I met Dee Lucas, my next door neighbor at the sale, and owner of the impressive Tower Garden with her husband, Jason, who admitted, ”I failed miserably every time I tried to garden in the dirt.”
It’s no wonder. The soil in the Florida Keys is really crappy. It is made up of mostly sand that water speedily drains through. It is tough to grow anything successfully.
Much to my delight, I sat next to a 6-foot solution called the Tower Garden. This monolith contained 20 tiny holes filled with a wide variety of tasty green herbs. A University of Michigan study determined that it grew 30% better and quicker than plants in the ground and with 10% less water.
Water is contained in a 20-gallon tank at the base of the tower and pumped up to the top in order to drain down to the plants growing in each of the holes. There is no dirt.
What makes the plants so successful? A mix of 16 minerals used in the fertilizer water (available from the company) that are used in the Tower Garden. The fertilizer feeds starter seedlings available from the company or you can start your own from seeds. The Garden Club has developed some specialized hybrids (think Key West tomatoes) that like to grow in our climate. Others include basil, lettuce, cilantro, nasturtiums, kale, parsley, pea shoots and other healthy greens.
The Tower Garden needs bright sun or indoor grow lights, but little care or worry. It is stress-free growing. These fresh herbs would add a tasty, tangy treat for any Thanksgiving dinner.
The cost to begin growing is a pricey $675. It includes the tower, pump and water reservoir. The cost can be divided into 12 $56 payments, which make it seem more like a grocery bill. Eventually, it will save grocery bill money. Growing food yourself means that you can be sure it is safe and chemical free. Additionally, eating nutritionally rich food may make you live longer and, of course, make you environmentally happier. There is something very fulfilling about growing your own food. I think it must taste better, but that is probably just my fantasy.
