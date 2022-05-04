In addition to Key West resident Gordon McIntosh’s foray into writing novels, he was a successful Chicago commercial real estate executive. He began to write his first award-winning mystery novel, “The Lagarto Stone,” after earning a master’s degree at the University of Chicago. He then continued writing while pursuing his real estate career. Now retired, he divides his time between Key West and Chicago and works as both a marine citizen scientist and author. “Walk A Thin Line” is his third book in his Doug Sutherland series. The title was inspired by a Hunter S. Thompson quote regarding the unreliability of luck.
The protagonists are Doug Sutherland, a Chicago commercial real estate and entrepreneur, and Kelly Matthews, his lady friend and house attorney for a company named Lawrence Laboratories. Lawrence is a private drug company in the process of going public. They are trying to get their ducks in a row to file for their initial public offering. Their CEO is Dr. Jorge Castillo, a Cuban expatriate who is considered to be one of the most brilliant minds in the pharmaceutical industry.
One of Sutherland’s oldest and best friends is Sam Baskin, a respected investigative journalist. Baskin uncovers a conspiracy between Lawrence and a secret Cuban biological laboratory, a collaboration that both the American and Cuban governments will go to any length to conceal. Baskin is murdered to prevent him from publishing his findings but not before he hands his research over to Sutherland.
The Cuban and American operations are experimenting with mutated viruses and biological weaponry, and both labs are controlled by a cabal interfering in foreign politics. As a result of Sutherland’s struggles to expose the conspiracy and bring justice for Baskin, he becomes the target of several near-fatal attacks. These close calls convince him that he can no longer rely on luck and self-defense alone. It is time for him to abandon his scruples and become just as ruthless as his cold-blooded antagonists.
Sutherland pinpoints which adversaries need to be eliminated and devises a plan to carry out their executions. Adopting the role of assassin, he walks the thin wire between life and death.
The author reeled me in immediately with an urban sniper ambushing and wounding Baskin and then never let me go as the book rolled from one action sequence to the next. I was fascinated as the various interrelationships among the diverse antagonists are exposed one at a time, taking the plot in multiple directions. I found the antagonists’ actions to be plausible, though I sometimes began to wonder how Sutherland seemed to keep getting lucky when he was a regular guy up against highly trained adversaries. I kept waiting for his luck to run out. But luck’s the theme of the book. I guess we’ve all heard the rhetorical question, would you rather be smart or lucky, or the statement that smart breeds luck. Well, Sutherland seems to be both smart and lucky.
As you my regular readers know, I can be pretty picky when it comes to editing. I guess this goes back to what my mama taught me about always putting your best foot forward. I am glad that I can report that I did not see one typo, misspelled word, one punctuation error, or one character error or inconsistency in the book. It was clean as a whistle. There were multiple subplots, but in the end, they all folded back evenly into the big picture. I haven’t read the first two Sutherland books, but my guess is I would probably find the same thing to be true, and despite being book No. 3, this one did work fine as a standalone.
Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of “A Treasure Conspiracy.”