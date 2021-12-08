When a holiday celebration calls for a truly memorable meal, it’s a perfect opportunity to serve a dish that just might become a family favorite. Combining a seasonal staple like cranberries with naturally flavorful lamb could be your ticket to a newfound tradition.
These festive Cranberry Maple Glazed Lamb Chops can brighten up your holiday table with an irresistible pop of red and deliciously pure New Zealand grass-fed lamb. New Zealand is home to some of the world’s most naturally raised beef and lamb, where the animals are allowed to roam and graze freely over lush green hills and pastures, resulting in a beautifully tender meat that tastes just as nature intended.
Cranberry Maple Glazed Lamb Chops
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Glaze:
1 cup fresh or thawed cranberries
1/3 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup fresh orange juice
2 teaspoons orange zest
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
cracked black pepper
Lamb Chops:
8-10 New Zealand grass-fed lamb rib chops
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
olive oil
To make glaze: In small bowl, whisk cranberries, maple syrup, orange juice, orange zest, garlic, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper. Set aside.
To make lamb chops: Pat lamb chops dry with paper towel.
In small bowl, whisk brown sugar, chili powder, smoked paprika, salt and garlic powder.
Sprinkle dry rub on lamb chops and press mixture into meat.
In large skillet, heat thin layer olive oil over medium heat until drop of water sizzles in pan. Sear rib chops 2 minutes on each side, or until internal temperature reaches 140 F. Remove chops from pan and set aside.
Add glaze to pan and cook 3-5 minutes, whisking constantly until reduced by half.