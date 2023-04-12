Nutrition plays a key role in overall health and can positively affect everything from mood to energy levels. When thinking about ways to fuel busy days that will help you feel fuller, longer, look to clean, quality protein, which isn’t just good for muscle growth and repair but also plays an integral part in overall health.
If you’re looking for ways to optimize your nutrition intake, it’s important to know the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends the average person consume 10-35% of their daily calories from protein.
Consider these bite-sized tips from nutrition expert Steph Grasso, a registered dietitian nutritionist and member of the Orgain Nutrition Advisory Board:
• Choose nutritious, filling snacks. As part of your preparation for the week ahead, meal prep refrigerated snack containers featuring nuts, sliced cheese, veggies and a fun dip, like hummus. Another convenient solution, a high-quality nutrition shake can serve as a delicious option on jam-packed days.
• Maximize nutrition when enjoying sweets. If you have a sweet tooth, adding a scoop of high-quality protein powder to baked goods can be a simple way to sneak more protein into your diet.
For example, Grasso recommends adding unsweetened Orgain Plant-based protein powder to these High-Protein Pumpkin Pancakes. With 21 grams of vegan protein and an excellent source of iron with 6 milligrams per serving, organic protein powder is non-GMO and made without added sugar and artificial sweeteners.
• Have frozen veggies on hand. Frozen fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious and delicious as their fresh counterparts and often more affordable and convenient. They are typically picked and frozen at the peak of ripeness when they are most nutrient-dense. They are prepped and ready to go, making meal preparation fast and easy.
High-Protein Pumpkin Pancakes
2 cups oats
1/2 cup cottage cheese
1/3 cup pumpkin
2 scoops Orgain unsweetened plant-based protein powder
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 egg whites
nonstick cooking spray
berries, for topping (optional)
bananas, for topping (optional)
nut butter, for topping (optional)
syrup, for topping (optional)
In bowl, use blender to blend oats, cottage cheese, pumpkin, protein powder, vanilla and egg whites.
Spray pan over medium heat with nonstick cooking spray.
Use 1/3 cup measuring cup to scoop batter into hot pan one scoop at a time.
Flip pancake once pan-side is lightly browned. Remove from pan once both sides are cooked. Repeat with remaining batter.
Stack pancakes and top with berries, bananas, nut butter and syrup, if desired.