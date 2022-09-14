Low-calorie, low-sodium, fat-free and cholesterol-free, mushrooms are nutrient rich and can play a starring role in a variety of meals. With an array of fresh varieties and nearly endless ways to prepare them, they can be your powerhouse from the produce department.
The savory umami taste of mushrooms means a flavorful experience in recipes where the chopped mushrooms help hold in the juiciness.
Or, you can chop, quarter, slice and enjoy them whole in recipes like Garlic-Rosemary Butter Roasted Chicken Thighs and Veggies with Mushroom Orzo Risotto.
Garlic-Rosemary Butter Roasted Chicken Thighs and Veggies withMushroom Orzo Risotto
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 50 minutes
Servings: 4
Chicken: 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
16 ounces mushrooms, such as white button, crimini or portabella, quartered
3 zucchinis, sliced in half moons
3 large carrots, thinly sliced
4 sprigs fresh rosemary, leaves removed and roughly chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
Orzo: 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 small yellow onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
16 ounces mushrooms, such as white button, crimini or portabella, finely chopped
1 cup uncooked orzo pasta
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/3 cup white wine
1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
To make chicken: Preheat oven to 450 F.
Pat chicken dry. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. In large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Sear chicken until brown on both sides, 4-5 minutes on each side.
In large bowl, toss mushrooms, zucchinis and carrots with rosemary and garlic.
On large baking sheet, spread vegetables. Nestle chicken into vegetables. Drizzle with butter and juices from pan.
Bake 20 minutes until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.
To make orzo: In small pot over medium-low heat, warm broth.
Using skillet from chicken over medium heat, add butter and olive oil. Add onion, garlic and mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions soften, 3-4 minutes.
Add orzo and black pepper. Stir and cook orzo 2 minutes. Add white wine and cook until evaporated, about 1 minute.
Add broth to orzo, 2/3 cup at a time, stirring until liquid is absorbed. Repeat with remaining broth, waiting until last batch is absorbed before adding next. Remove from heat and stir in Parmesan.
Serve with chicken and roasted vegetables atop mushroom orzo risotto.