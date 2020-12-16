The ginkgo tree (ginkgo biloba) or maidenhair tree is the only known species in Ginkgophyta as all the others are extinct. This tree was also thought to be extinct until a male and a female tree were found growing in the Chinese emperor’s gardens. They were propagated and became a sturdy standard planted primarily along roadways. However, they are still considered an endangered species. Fossils from the tree date back 270 million years ago, before there were flowering plants. Carl Linnaeus named it in 1871.
In China, it was used as a food and a dessert called Buddha’s Delight. It was also used in traditional medicine. As the seeds can trigger allergic blisters, it is advisable to avoid them.
Although it was cultivated by monks who made bonsai plants of the long-lived tree, it was thought to no longer exist in the wild. But this tree is a survivor. Six ginkgo trees were in the atomic bomb blast zone at Hiroshima. Where nothing survived, they did. Their rough trunks were a little scorched, but soon had new growth.
Ginkgo trees do not show signs of aging even if they are a thousand years old. An old one can be 2,500 years old. They can re-sprout from a chopped down trunk. They put down aerial roots and have deep trunk roots so their long branches can withstand heavy windstorms. They seem like a perfect tree for the Keys, which has sun, well-drained soil and hurricanes.
The leaves are shaped like tiny, 4-inch-tall, webbed fans. The veins in the bi-lobed leaf radiate out from a central point. They split into two sections with notches from the outer edge. They contain unique biflavonoids and phenolic acids. The leaves are so unusual that once you have identified the tree you will never forget it. They are green top and bottom, but in the fall, the leaves turn saffron yellow before they drop to the ground. The cherry-sized female fruits also drop to the ground where they have an unpleasant smell like rancid butter as they rot.
Although the tree can grow to 160 feet tall, it also can be multi-trunked. Its crown widens as it grows older. It has a prodigious quality of survival.
The human genome has 3 billion letters. The ginkgo genome has 10.6 billion letters. Ginkgo are related to ferns and cycads. This living fossil is the symbol for the city of Tokyo, Japan. Goethe’s poem is a question based on the shape of the leaves and written to a woman friend.
“This leaf from a tree in the East,
Has been given to my garden.
It reveals a certain secret,
Does it represent One living creature
Which has divided itself?
Or are these Two which have decided
that they should be as One?
To reply to such a question
I found the right answer:
Do you notice in my songs and verses
That I am One and Two?”
Ironically, the ginkgo tree can easily make clones of itself. It can be both One and Two.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.