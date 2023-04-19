Fisher people and farmers were two professions important to the Florida Keys’ early development. Most of us recognize the fisher people because we live on an island, but it is little remembered that the Keys were a large exporter of farm products such as cabbage, tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, turnips and beets north on the Eastern Seaboard.

These were grown in pot holes in the porous limestone that accumulated wind-blown silt and provided places full of phosphorus, ideal for vegetable growth in the sunny warm climate. The largest and most profitable of these crops, however, were pineapples. The fruit was picked unripe and shipped up the east coast during the late 1800s. About 25% rotted as it made its slow trip north, but a load was still worth $7,000, or $150,000 in today’s money. The Keys were rich. Plantation Key was named after the pineapple plantations there.