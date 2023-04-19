Fisher people and farmers were two professions important to the Florida Keys’ early development. Most of us recognize the fisher people because we live on an island, but it is little remembered that the Keys were a large exporter of farm products such as cabbage, tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, turnips and beets north on the Eastern Seaboard.
These were grown in pot holes in the porous limestone that accumulated wind-blown silt and provided places full of phosphorus, ideal for vegetable growth in the sunny warm climate. The largest and most profitable of these crops, however, were pineapples. The fruit was picked unripe and shipped up the east coast during the late 1800s. About 25% rotted as it made its slow trip north, but a load was still worth $7,000, or $150,000 in today’s money. The Keys were rich. Plantation Key was named after the pineapple plantations there.
Brad Bertelli, Keys historian and author spoke at the Key West Garden Club meeting to an audience eager to listen.
In the 1800s, Ben Baker was a wrecker whose job was to rescue grounded ships. He did this dangerous job so well that he was called “King of the Wreckers.” He could not read or write, but he didn’t need those skills to build his ships. Jefferson Browne described him as tall, gaunt, shrill-voiced, hook-nosed and hawk-eyed. He raised 11 children on Plantation Key, according to J.D. Holder’s ”Along the Florida Reefs,” serialized articles in Harper’s magazine.
Ships that were stuck on the unmarked Florida reefs could wait for the next high tide. If that didn’t work, a wrecker would pull them free for a fee, usually a percentage of the cargo.
After Flagler had built his railroad, shipping time for fruits dropped to seven hours instead of days. Flagler wanted the railroad to service his personal pineapple plantations in Cuba. Hurricanes decimated the crops in 1909 and ‘10. Then again in ‘35.
Pictures from this time show men totally covered by clothes to ward off the mosquito hordes. Pants were tucked into shoes, hats with veiling and hands jammed into pockets told the story of insect-borne diseases. Mosquitoes ruled the Keys in blinding swarms. In attempts to defeat them, many homeowners built freshwater ponds near their homes, which they stocked with fish. Mosquitoes were attracted to the water to lay their eggs and the fish feasted on these tasty morsels. Houses were located to get the ocean breezes in order to blow the mosquitos helter-skelter. Later came pesticides.
Key lime trees were also grown during this time period. The invention of Key lime pie did not occur until after 1856 when Gail Bordon’s condensed milk was patented. Spongers kept cans of condensed milk on board boats for their coffee. Someone cracked a turtle egg and squeezed a bit of lime juice into the mixture. When they returned from “hooking” sponges the mixture had turned into a yummy treat.
Aunt Sally, cook for William Curry, is credited for the first Key lime pie. Praise her Bahamian culinary acumen. Key lime pie expert David Sloan identified Sally as Sarah Jane Lowe, a relative of the Currys. I have an aunt named Sarah Jane so I believe this part of the story.
