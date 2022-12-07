Some plants don’t need dirt to grow. Air, sun and water will do just fine. Tillandsias, a kind of bromeliad, use water and photosynthesis to turn carbon dioxide found in the air into silvery, green animal fodder. Animals either eat plants or eat things that previously have eaten plants. Plants are essential. Every other creature depends on them, not to mention the oxygen released into the air on their exhale.

So if you live in a high-rise building and have only a cement balcony, plants still will grow there without dirt. Hang tillandsias to sway in the balmy high-rise breeze.

