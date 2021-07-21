On Juneteenth, I walked home from Key West’s Higgs Beach celebration along the Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail, which is part of the East Coast Greenway and the Eastern Continental Trail, which runs from the Southernmost Point in Key West to Belle Isle, Newfoundland, Canada, 5,400 miles away. The many trail names up the coast are linked by a common vision to connect every major city along the way.
It is 106 miles to hike to Key Largo. Our segment of the larger trail was dedicated on National Trail Day, June 2, 2001. This information was found on a pedestal of red beach granite quarried near Cobias, Maine. I walked the seven blocks between the Key West Garden Club and my condo. While most of the landscape was pleasant, there was a segment of cement fence effectively walling off the sidewalk. That segment of the walk was hot and arid because the cement absorbed the sun’s heat. The entrance to the condos behind the fence was not inviting. The fort-like protective barrier kept any itinerant wanderer from accidentally approaching the building.
Going from one extreme to another, two areas of swamp were identified as nature trails leading to the water. They brought humidity, mosquitoes and no-see-ums on to the path, but at the same time, I was enveloped in the Japanese act of “forest bathing.” That is described by Dr. Qing Li in his new book. He is the chairman of the Japanese Society for Forest Medicine. During this time of sequestering in our lovely, but isolating homes, he recommends a solo walk through nature to restore balance. Practice Shinrin yoku, or forest bathing, and move from feeling and breathing a forest to the science of restoration by a forest. Do not bother to travel long distances. A small space is often just as satisfying. There are plenty of Key West opportunities. On my Atlantic Boulevard journey, there are two isolated and seldom walked paths through the local swamp toward the clean ocean air of the beach.
I listened to the quiet of the forest sounds. The cicadas created a backdrop to the air rustling through the leaves. Occasionally a gecko would croak a five-note chorus. Stop and use all five of your senses to increase the healthy benefits of absorbing nature. They include reducing stress, boosting immune systems, and living longer and happier lives. All are gained with a simple walk in the forest. It will not even seem like exercise. Walking barefoot allows the electrical energy of the earth to course through your body, so kick off those sandals for an extra boost.
I wondered what walking other sidewalks might be like, which led me to visit some in front of single-family homes that were probably landscaped by owners, not professional landscapers. Often these plantings were softer and more inviting. Philodendron, ferns, ponytail palms, snake plants and many native shrubs were the plants of choice. Beware of planting major trees whose roots will soon undermine the smooth sidewalks.
The Overseas Heritage Trail is enhanced by artists’ work that follow the path north. In Key West, Debra Yates created a mosaic tile banner running a hundred feet along the wall that protects the road from the incursion of hurricane-swept sand. I remember when the road was covered in foot deep sand after a hurricane 20 years ago. That prompted the small wall built to retain the sand on the beach instead of the road. It has worked, so far. The weathermen say we are going to have a busy hurricane season this year. Time will tell.
Hurricanes are prophecies for disaster, but homeowners who have planted native or Mexican or Caribbean imports need only be patient. While the entire leafy tops of the shrubs and trees may disappear after the inhospitable winds, do not despair. All the plant’s brains and memories are found in its well-protected underground root system. In our soil, the water drains off and leaves the roots ready to renew the growth of the plant. Be patient for a few weeks and see what sprouts.
After the great drought in the Plains during the Great Depression, new growth amazed the scientists that were keeping track of the destruction caused by plowing grassland and turning it into cornfields. The prairie got rain and it won the battle with the plow. The cornfields lost. Seeds that were dormant for generations sprang to life. If seeds can do this, why not animals?
The New York Times recently reported that scientists have found animals frozen in the Siberian permafrost at about 14 degrees Celsius that were determined to be 24,000 years old. (That is not a typo.) These bdelloids rotifers were radiocarbon dated. Once unfrozen, they bounced back and started reproducing. How long can an animal live in suspended animation? How much radiation can one withstand? Starvation, acidity, low oxygen, no water? No one knows. Again, time will tell.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.