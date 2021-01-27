As she lowered her body into the hot water she would exclaim, “Oh, my aching bones.” Things have changed since the days of using a coal-burning stove to heat hot water. We now have spiffy hot water heaters in every home, but the muscle-ache relief obtained from Epsom salts remains effective today as it did 74 years ago.
Epsom salts that are available by the bag in every drug store are composed of pure magnesium. Magnesium relaxes muscles and removes cramps. Magnesium deficiency causes restless legs at night and constipation, both common human ailments. Magnesium relaxes muscles around the airways, therefore is helpful with asthma. The same for headaches. Any part of the body that has muscles is affected by magnesium.
Why are we plagued with these common ailments? The reason we have such deprivation is due to our food and water supply. Because of the way we have treated our vegetable-growing soil, we have depleted the magnesium without replacing it. Our water is softened, removing the minerals found in well water.
When I was young in rural Nebraska, my mother used to put a bucket out to catch the rainwater because our well water was so hard that she couldn’t make suds to wash our hair. That is the mineral-rich water we drank daily. My father took samples of the rural water to be tested before we drank it so that we did not drink water tainted by lead or other harmful particles. This is a problem about which Flint, Michigan, officials wish they had been more careful. Working from the unknown quality of well water was a better known subject in the rural midwest.
Key West tap water is alkaline and very good for our bodies, according to my doctor, Mark Whiteside. Drink more of it.
Besides being good for people, magnesium is excellent for growing plants. Dissolve 400 milligrams in a pint of water and feed both house plants and yard plants. Leaves will grow twice as fast and be dark luscious green. Plants that lack magnesium will show yellow veins or yellow discoloration of their leaves. Magnesium is the central core of chlorophyll. If you grow kale or other leafy greens in pots they will have magnesium in them because you have enriched the soil that they grow in. That may not be true of plants that are not grown organically. One food that has a high degree of magnesium is, oh boy, chocolate!
Up north, many homes have house plants growing inside. Since plants remove toxins from the air, growing them inside where the toxins are makes sense. Philodendron and song of India are two commonly available air cleaners. The plants remove formaldehyde found in new carpets and benzene from upholstery fabrics, among others.
The many plants growing in the rich environment of the Florida Keys also cleanse the air in the environment. What we can do to enhance our small part of climate change is to plant more and more and more. Celebrate our old trees by planting a new tree.
I live on a fourth-floor apartment and have a splendid view of the tree canopy covering Key West. Hardly any buildings are seen because the tree coverage is so fulsome. Our arborists and tree commissioners have done an excellent job of preserving the lush landscape. Cheers!
