Sargassum

Most people only notice sargassum seaweed when large piles wash ashore and start to rot.

 File photo by KEVIN WADLOW/Free Press

I was ready for lunch. So was a shark, mahi-mahi, crab and a thousand microscopic animals. Luckily, the sargassum seaweed had arrived, swept into the near shore by a gyre of systems formed by the wind, currents and ocean storms. This floating island provides nutrition and shelter for a huge variety of sea life. Think of the sargassum island as an oasis in a desert of seawater.

The island can be enormous. It can grow 3-5 feet thick and cover an area as large as Australia. It may weigh 10 million tons. When it gets too heavy, it sinks to the ocean floor.