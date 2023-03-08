I was ready for lunch. So was a shark, mahi-mahi, crab and a thousand microscopic animals. Luckily, the sargassum seaweed had arrived, swept into the near shore by a gyre of systems formed by the wind, currents and ocean storms. This floating island provides nutrition and shelter for a huge variety of sea life. Think of the sargassum island as an oasis in a desert of seawater.
The island can be enormous. It can grow 3-5 feet thick and cover an area as large as Australia. It may weigh 10 million tons. When it gets too heavy, it sinks to the ocean floor.
It was first named by the Portuguese sailors sailing with Christopher Columbus in 1492. We landlubbers only notice it when great piles wash up on our sandy beaches and it starts to rot, giving off a rotten egg stench.
We try to clean it off of our beaches, but rolling heavy trucks over the sand to pick it up damages the digging space of our green sea turtles, as well as many other species. The seaweed also collects garbage. It is not a pretty sight.
But lunch is provided for more than sea life. Fisher people know that sargassum shelters a wealth of game fish that provide lunch for land animals like us. We can also boil, steam or fry the actual edible weed and eat it in salad, jelly or soup. It is used to feed land animals. It is a guiltless gift from Mother Nature.
This fecund seaweed is fertile as well. It does not need sex to reproduce as it is able to asexually clone itself. It cleans polluted water. It can be harvested and used as fertilizer for soil or grown for products such as a biofuel.
Finally, scientists are testing its properties as a medicinal tool. The internet has 40 pages of information relating to studies being conducted. It is seriously being examined in relationship to cancer, Parkinson’s disease, leukemia, herpes, and as an anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant. The Chinese make a tea from it that treats excess phlegm. It treats goiters. It is full of vitamins and minerals. The latest research indicates that it may help diabetics with sugar absorption. Just to name a few of the effects that you will be hearing about touting the joyful miracles found in sargassum seaweed.
There is danger of scuba diving and getting caught in the massive island. Boat captains worry about being trapped in its masses. A sailboat is especially vulnerable.
I stare out at the vast ocean surrounding me and admire the pristine view, but there is an entire unseen world thriving just under the water’s surface that few can imagine. Orange sargassum may smell bad on shore and turn the water brown, but I try to remember the lunch it provides for the multitudes.
I think I’ll order a basket of seaweed-fed shrimp for my lunch
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.