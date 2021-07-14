Busy mornings are the norm for many families with days full of work, school, extracurricular activities, social commitments and more. Finding time to pause and share a meal is often a priority that may remain difficult to achieve.
Apple Avocado Toast provides a simple way to fuel up on weekday mornings or can be enjoyed as part of a weekend brunch with the family.
For more information, visit http://www.EnvyApple.com.
Apple Avocado Toast
2 eggs
water
4 slices sourdough bread
1 ripe avocado, sliced
1 apple
1 teaspoon lime juice
1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
2 teaspoons chia seeds
1 tablespoon minced chives
edible flowers, for garnish
In pot, cover eggs with 1 inch cold water. Boil 6-7 minutes then place in cool water bath.
Peel eggs, halve lengthwise and set aside.
Toast bread then mash avocado across bread with fork.
Cut apple into thin slices and place on top of avocado along with egg halves. Top with lime juice, Parmesan cheese, chia seeds and chives. Garnish with edible flowers.